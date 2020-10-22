A driver, Henry Ndimele, on Thursday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for alleged negligent conduct.

The police charged Ndimele with negligent conduct and breach of trust.

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Patrick Idoko reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on October 15.

Okpa said that the complainant entrusted a Toyota Corolla worth N1.6 million to the defendant to use for commercial purposes sometime in August.

He alleged that the defendant negligently parked the car and it was stolen.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 321 and 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce means of identification.

He adjourned the case until November 13 for hearing.