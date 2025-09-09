Driver in court for allegedly threatening life of former lawmaker

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday, arraigned a driver, Nurudeen Ogunbona, before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged threat to the life of his boss, Mr Adedapo Lam-Adesina.

The 41-year-old defendant, whose house address was not provided, is facing charges of threat to life and breach of peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecuting counsel, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye, said the defendant in July, allegedly unlawfully threatened the life of his boss, by sending him text messages and voice notes.

Lam-Adeshina represented Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency between 2015 to 2019, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinloye also alleged that Ogunbona conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by telling his boss he will deal with him.\

He said that the alleged offence was committed at about 10:30 am at Adesina Alalubosa G.R.A Ibadan residence.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 86 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said that one of the sureties must be blood relation to the defendant.

She adjourned the matter until December 8 for hearing. (NAN)

