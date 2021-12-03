Driver in court for allegedly stealing trailer tyres worth N1.9m

A 28-year-old driver, Ahmed Ismaila, who allegedly stole 17 new trailer tyres valued at N1.9 million from his employer on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ismaila, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sergenat Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others at large on October 22 on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

Adejumola said that the tyres belonged to the complainant, Olugbenga Otolola.

He said: “The defendant stole the tyres, sold them and converted the money to his own use.

“One of the tyres was, however, recovered from the buyer.”

Adejumola said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 attracts two years jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, O.A Odubajo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubajo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until January 25, 2022.