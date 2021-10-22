Driver in court for allegedly stealing N4.42m from employer

A 35-year-old driver, Boniface Onwukwe, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N4.42 million from his employer and forging its stamp.

Onwukwe, a resident of the Ikotun, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 10 at Eric Moore area of Surulere, Lagos State.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendant, a driver for Ominibiz Nigeria Limited, illegally sold the company’s goods worth N4,427,598.

She said the defendant also forged the company’s stamp and conspired with another driver, still at large, to stamp the goods.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287(7), 363(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) provides for seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

Section 365 (1) prescribes a three-year jail term for forgery, while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, L.Y. Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that each of the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until November 8 for mention.