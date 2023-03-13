Driver in court for allegedly stealing bus valued N4m

A 29- year-old man, Olabode Oluosa, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer`s bus valued N4 million.

The defendant, a driver, who resides at 42, Irepodun St., Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Rapheal Donny told the court that the offence was committed on Feb. 2 at Oshodi, Lagos.

Donny said that the defendant who drives the complainant, Lawal Kazeem`s bus for transportation, always parked the bus every day after work in the complainant’s house.

The prosecutor said that the day the bus was stolen; the defendant parked the bus as usual but didn’t drop the key.

Donny said that the bus was stolen shortly after the defendant parked the bus and refused to drop the key.

He said the bus is valued N4million.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A. O Odubayo granted the defendant a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until March 27 for mention.