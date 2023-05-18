Driver in court for allegedly impersonating police officer

A 41-year-old driver, Richard Awumey, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Awumey, who resides at No.20 Adekunle St., Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a charge of impersonation, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Racheal Williams, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 14 at Kudirat Abiola Way, Ojota, Lagos.

Williams said that he claimed to be an officer on an errand, when he was caught by a team of policemen on patrol driving on the wrong side of the road.

He said that the defendant could not produce his identity card and he was arrested and taken to the police station.

Williams said that the offence contravened Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, A. J Odueke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odueke adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.