A 29-year-old driver, Chidi Ebena, who alleged drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of an eight-year-old boy, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police charged Ebena, who resides at Ajagbadi, Lagos, with reckless driving, damage and manslaughter.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 9 at Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant drove his vehicle with registration number AAA 949XW in a reckless and dangerous manner, and caused the death of an eight-year-old boy, Joshua Issac.

Ajayi said that the defendant, who does not have a licence, drove dangerously on the road, lost control and killed the boy.

He also said that the defendant also damaged a container belonging to Olichi Ambrose worth N750,000 and the fence of MDS Logistics Company.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of of sections 50, 51 and 52 of Lagos State Road Traffic Law and Regulations, 2018.

Magistrate A.S. Odusanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 9 for mention.