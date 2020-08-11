A 40-year-old driver, Felix Ibe, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting and biting a Federal Road Safety Corps official.

The police charged Ibe, who resides opposite St. Matthew Catholic Church, Karmo, Abuja, with two counts of assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 5,on Herbert Macaulay Way, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Ejike alleged that the defendant attacked James Owocho, attached to FRSC R-S- 71 Federal Sector Police Station, while performing his duty with his team.

He said Owocho apprehended the defendant for a traffic offence.

The prosecutor said while the defendant was asked to drive to the FRSC office, he drove the complainant to an unknown destination and fought him and bit him on the arm.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 242 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Abdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must depose to an affidavit of means, submit his/her passport photograph in the court’s registry and the address must also be verified by court officials.

Oniyangi adjourned the case until September 10 for further hearing.