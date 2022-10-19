Driver in court for alleged theft of car

A company driver, Udeme Akpan, was on Wednesday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a car worth N1.1million.

The defendant, Akpan who lives in Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, alleged that on Sept.7, at about 10 pm, the complainant, Chris Luka, head of operations, Annex office, Rock of Ages Mall, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that the defendant, being the driver attached to AMAC, formed criminal intention and stole a Toyota Camry with registration number, BWR 643 JB, parked at the mall.

He told the court that the defendant was arrested and during police investigation, all efforts made to recover the vehicle failed.

The prosecution said the offence contravenes section 288 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, made a bail application for her client in the most liberal terms.

Nwosu made the application citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted same.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N800, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter until Jan.10, 2023 for hearing.