A 29-year-old Driver, Sonnem Tsegha, on Friday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly absconding with his employer’s Toyota Corolla.

The police charged Tsegha with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Ramzi Ajeep of Kado Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police on February 8.

Ejike alleged that on June 5, 2020, the complainant asked the defendant Tsegha who had been his driver for over seven years to pick up some tools from his vehicle.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant drove off with the Toyota Corolla, with registration number ABJ 677ER.

Ejike told the court that the defendant, who left the house without the consent and permission of the complainant, placed a call after two weeks, demanding N100,000 to return the car.

The prosecutor alleged that the complainant refused to pay the money and the defendant used his vehicle as collateral to get a loan of N100,000 from one Tertsea Adajume.

Ejike said the offence contravened the provisions of section 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Gadafi Ikechukwu, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

Ikechukwu said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that he is on administrative bail and will not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N350,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nwosu-Iheme ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and ordered that the surety presents a means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the case until April 1 for hearing.