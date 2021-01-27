A commercial bus driver, popularly known as Danfo, who was fleeing from operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has killed a male pedestrian and injured two others.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Oshodi area of the state.

The Task Force has, however, distanced itself from involvement in the incident, while the Lagos State Police Command has ordered an investigation into the development, with a vow to track the driver, who escaped from the scene.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Superintendent of Police Shola Jejeloye, said his operatives were not involved in the death of the young as being falsely reported on the social media.

Jejeloye said in a statement: “Early this morning, a commercial bus driver was illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi and, on noticing the presence of a Lagos Task Force vehicle, took off recklessly at a high speed, knocking down the innocent young man who was trying to cross the Oshodi Expressway.

“Despite warnings and enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of violating traffic laws, commercial drivers have continued to flout the law and put the lives of commuters at risk. This violation of the law led to the death that occurred in Oshodi.

“No gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumoured on the social media. Members of the public are advised to refrain from believing false information released online by mischievous individuals who are out to cause public disorder and unrest in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Government sympathises with the family of the deceased young man. The reckless commercial bus driver will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

The Lagos State Police Command in another statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Lagos State Police Command has deemed it necessary to clear the air on the alleged killing of one Emmanuel Samuel, m, that was knocked down by a bus at Oshodi on Tuesday 26th January, 2021.

“The Command wishes to state that today, Tuesday 26th January, 2021 at about 0600hrs, the DPO Akinpelu Division got a call that while the Taskforce operatives were on operation, some commercial buses, violating traffic regulations, at Bolade Oshodi area of Lagos State, were trying to escape arrest, but unfortunately, one of the buses hit three persons and fled.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO SP Nkiruka Ugwu and team raced to the scene immediately. The corpse of one man, who was later identified to be Emmanuel Samuel, m, was seen at the scene, in the pool of his blood, while two other injured were rushed to the hospital.

“The relations of the deceased were contacted and they quickly picked up the body for burial according to islamic rites.

“However the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the DPO Akinpelu Division to work with independent observers and eye witnesses in the area to trace and bring to book the fleeing driver of the bus that knocked down the deceased and two others that are recuperating in the hospital.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu commiserated with the family and colleagues of the deceased for the unfortunate incident as he promised to harness all available means within the reach of the command to apprehend the culprits. He emphasised that the operatives of the Taskforce were not responsible for the death of the deceased but a clear case of hit and run fatal accident.”