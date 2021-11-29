Driver docked over alleged theft of employer’s car

A 41-year-old driver, Segun Adeleye, was on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s Toyota Corolla car valued N2.5million.

The defendant who resides in Mowe area of Ogun State, is facing a count charge of stealing from one’s employer.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, at No. 27, Oyedele Ogunniyi Str., in Anthony Village, Lagos State.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant stole the blue 2000 model Toyota Corolla car with Registration No. LSR 792 DG from his employer; Marketing Mix Ltd.

According to her, he had dropped a staff of the company off at her house and was meant to park the car there for the night but he ended up stealing it and selling it to a car parts dealer.

She told the court that the car was recovered from the person whom he had sold it to the next day, using the car tracker.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Chief Magistrate L.Y. Balogun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Balogun said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, living within the court jurisdiction and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for mention.