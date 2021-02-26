The Police on Friday arraigned a truck driver, Ahmed Usman, at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Surulere, Lagos over alleged reckless driving and manslaughter.

The 33-year-old defendant, whose house address was not given, is being tried on a three-count charge bordering on reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Thursday on Funsho Williams Avenue, before the National Stadium Bridge intercession, inwards Alaka, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said the defendant recklessly drove a DAF truck that caused the death of a military personnel, Bamitefa Joseph, with service number: 99NA/48/1370.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 19, 20 and 28 (1) of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and adjourned hearing until March 5.