Driver docked for causing woman’s death, reckless driving

A 37-year-old driver, Opeyemi Adeshina, was on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly causing the death of a 40-year-old woman.

The police charged Adeshina with two counts of reckless driving and causing death.

Adeshina pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 31 by 9.30 p.m., on the Ikorodu Express Road by Ile-Ile bus stop, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos State.

Bassey said that the defendant, who was the driver of a Hyundai Elantra car with registration number, LSR 570 GH drove dangerously on the public highway and caused the death of Amaka Okoro, 40.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 18 and 27 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A. Daodu admitted Adeshina to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 24 for mention.