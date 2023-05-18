Driver docked for allegedly stealing water company’s car, money

The Police on Thursday arraigned a driver, Abraham Daniel in an Upper Customary Court, New Karu, Nasarawa State for allegedly stealing a ‘sachet water’ factory’s vehicle and money.

The defendant, a resident of New Karu, Nasarawa State is being tried for criminal breach of trust and theft, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Christian Michael told the court that the defendant committed the crime on March 28.

“On same date, the defendant loaded bags of ‘sachet water’ in the company’s vehicle for supply but did not return.

“On May 3, the defendant returned without the vehicle nor the money from the supplies and when asked, he said he was abducted by some unknown men.

“However, all efforts made to recover the said vehicle and money proved abortive,” he said.

The offence contravened Sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Evelyn Inarigu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Inarigu adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.