Driver docked for allegedly defrauding business partner of N100, 000

The Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 51-year-old Driver, Anthony Igbe in a Dei-dei Grade 1 Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding business partner of N100, 000.

Igbe, of Dantata Extention Dei-Dei, Abuja, is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Alhaji Hassan Sabo, of Traller Park, Dei-Dei Abuja, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on May 13, at about 7:30 a.m.

Ogada alleged that on April 25, the defendant called up the complainant on an agreement to deliver a way bill of goods at Port Harcourt at the cost of N550, 000.

He told the court that after the complainant delivered the goods, the defendant bridged the agreement and paid only N450, 000, instead of N550, 000 that was agreed upon initially.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant criminally converted the balance of N100, 000 to his personal use.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ngozi Ogele, counsel to the defendant prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail nor interfere with the investigation.

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the bail of the defendant, saying, due to the nature of the defendant occupation as a driver, he was likely to abscond to an unknown destination.

Ogele, in reply to the prosecutor, opposed his prayers and urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail in favour of the defendant.

According to her, an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Sulyman Ola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, which must be deposited at the court registry, with one surety in like sum.

Ola ordered that the surety must have a fixed address, a means of livelihood who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the matter until June 16, for hearing.