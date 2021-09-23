Driver docked for allegedly absconding with passenger’s belongings

The Police on Thursday, arraigned a commercial taxi driver, Umeh Vincent, before a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly absconding with his passengers belongings worth N1.4million.

The police charged Vincent, 33, of Alpha Estate Abuja, with two counts of breach of trust and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Ijagbemi, told the court that on Aug. 25, the complainant, Noela Gwani, of Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station, Abuja.

Ijagbemi said the complainant boarded the defendant’s taxi from Kubwa Railway station, to Bolton White Hotel at Wuse zone seven but forgot her belongings in his vehicle.

He alleged that the complainant’s stolen items included; a laptop valued at N400,000, Ipad N700,000, and hard drive N35,000.

Other items included; Apple watch charger N25,000, ipad charger N20,000, travel pillow N5,000, and a cash sum of N230,000, all valued at N1, 415, 000.

Ijagbemi further said the complainant contacted the defendant about the forgotten items, he confirmed that they were in his possession and promised to return them.

Ijagbemi alleged that the defendant however later failed to return the items.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted that he sold the items to one Junald Abiodun and another man, Ismaila Idris and then converted the proceeds of the sales to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 311and 286 of the Penal Code.

Defence Counsel, Gadafi Nwegbe, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

He said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, while asking the court to exercise its discretion in his favor.

The Magistrate, Farida Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must be reliable; resident within the court’s jurisdiction, present means of identification, phone numbers, email addresses and social media handle verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Oct.5, for hearing.