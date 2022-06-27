Driver docked for alleged possession of human skull

A 39-year-old driver, Sherif Azeez, was on Monday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos for alleged possession of a human skull.

The police charged Azeez with unlawful possession of human part.

He however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

A Legal officer of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, J.I. Eboseremen, who is prosecuting the case told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 17, at the toll gate in Sango area, near Lagos.

He said that the defendant was caught with a freshly dug up human skull, during a random search of his vehicle by police officers at the toll gate.

The prosecution said the defendant could not give an explanation as to what he was doing with the skull and how he got it.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 238 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 238 stipulates a 14-year jail term for unlawful possession of human part.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that both of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed with an affidavit of means and evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 27 for mention.