Driver damages truck barrier hours after installation, arrested by LASTMA + Photo

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have apprehended a driver for damaging the truck barrier on Dorman-Long Bridge, Surulere area inwards Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the development.

According to available information, the driver, Sarafa Oladiji, was apprehended after he forcefully drove his truck under the newly installed truck barrier on the Dorman-Long Bridge on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck, which was fully loaded with compressed papers, damaged the barrier after it got trapped and the driver forced the truck out.

It was gathered that the fully loaded truck was on his way to Sagamu in Ogun State from Alakija area of Lagos State, where Oladiji loaded.

LASTMA Officials led by Olukoga Olajide evacuated the loaded truck from the road and immediately handed over the apprehended driver to operatives from Area ‘C’ Police Division at Barracks Bus Stop, Surulere for further investigation.

You will recall that the truck barrier ascending Dorman-Long Bridge was newly erected and completed on Sunday morning after a Travel Advisory issued by the Lagos State Government.