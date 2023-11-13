Driver crushes two LAWMA officials

Two female officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority were on Monday knocked down by a vehicle around the Charlie Boy area inward Gbagada, Lagos State.

An eyewitness simply identified as Sodiq who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone said the two yet-to-be-identified women died on the spot.

He said, “It was a ghastly accident, two LAWMA women were just knocked down by a Sienna vehicle while they were carrying out their duty.

“We don’t know what was wrong with the driver, he just drove straight here and hit the two women. It is such a pity.

“The driver has been arrested and handed over to the police.”