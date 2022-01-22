Driver crushed to death in Anambra road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says an accident at Obinaetiti-Awkuzu Junction on Nteje-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra, has claimed the life of a middle-aged man on Friday night.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Saturday.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to excessive speed and obstruction.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a blue Mercedes 911 truck with registration number: XA 129 AWK and unidentified driver of a Honda Accord car with registration number: RBX 155 PC.

“According to report, the driver of the Mercedes truck sighted heap of sand and gravel in his front being used by a road construction company and slowed down while the Honda driver following behind on high speed did not watch, rammed into the truck and crashed.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash. The driver of the Honda car died on the spot and his body was deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Awkuzu,” he said.

He said that the truck was taken to the FRSC base in Nteje.

The sector commander, while commiserating with the family of the dead victim, warned motorists to desist from speeding and be alert while driving.