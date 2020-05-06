A driver, Gbenga Ogungbemi, has been accused of conniving with his friend, Tosin Olobamoyo, to kill one of his known customers, Evelyn Ebere, and steal her N400,000.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Ogungbemi and Olobamoyo allegedly killed Ebere on her way to Ire-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where she had planned to buy palm oil, and dumped her corpse in a bush on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

Oyeyemi said the victim was a trader resident in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report about Ebere’s disappearance, adding that the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command embarked on intelligence and technical-based investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspects in different locations.

Oyeyemi said: “On interrogation, Gbenga informed the detectives that he is the driver of a Toyota Carina car with number plate AGD 107 GU, with which he was hired to convey the victim to Ire-Ekiti on a charter arrangement, where she intended to buy 26 kegs of palm oil.

“He stated further that he was accompanied by his friend, Tosin Olobayomo, on the journey. While on the road, they both decided to dispossess the woman of the money she wanted to use to purchase the palm oil, consequent upon which they drove her into a bush along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, where they dispossessed her of N400,000.”

Oyeyemi said the suspects decided to kill the victim after they had dispossessed her of the money because she knew them.

He said: “Since the deceased knew them very well, being Gbenga’s regular customer, they decided to kill her and dump her corpse in the bush.

“The remains of the victim have been recovered in the bush along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and have been deposited in the General Hospital morgue for autopsy.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, praised the anti-kidnapping team for the painstaking and intelligence-based investigation.

He added that Ebrimson had directed that the suspects be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as investigation was concluded.