Driver bags12 months’ imprisonment for house breaking, theft

A Jos Area Court on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old commercial driver, Babangida Isa, to 12 months in prison for house breaking and stealing.

The court, however, gave the convict an option of N40,000 fine.

He was also ordered to pay a compensation of N70,000 to the complainants or spend another six months in prison.

The court said that the sentence would serve as deterrence to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before the court presided by a panel of two judges, Adam Sadiq and Hyacinth Dolnaan.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on Aug. 28 at the Nassarawa Gwong Police station by one Naomi Jacob and Sarah Tijani, the complainants.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into their house and stole some items, including wrappers and phones and a cash sum of N45,000.

The offences, he said, breached the provisions of sections 59, 332 and 273 of Plateau Penal Code and were punishable by the same.