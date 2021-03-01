A middle-aged man, Hassan Saka, has been arrested in Ondo State for being in possession of two human heads.

The development was confirmed by the Ondo State Police Command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the state, which effected the arrest of the suspect.

According to available information, Saka was arrested with the human heads in a vehicle along Owo/Akure Road.

They were concealed in a brown carton.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Haruna Gagara, said the suspect will be handed over to the police.

The Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that the suspect has been handed over to the police.

Ikoro noted that investigation is ongoing on the incident, adding that the suspect will soon be prosecuted.