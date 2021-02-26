A reckless driver, Sunday Okodo, 38, who almost caused the death of a Police Inspector, David Zapania, on Wednesday in Lagos State, has been arraigned on a six-count charge, among which is attempted murder.

Okodo was arraigned at Bolade Oshodi Magisterial Court on Friday.

Okodo on Wednesday knocked Zapania over the Apakun Bridge, almost causing his death.

Zapania is attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Headquarter Enforcement Unit.

The incident occurred when some LASTMA officials were backed up by the police on enforcement duty within the state, contravening a Toyota SUV driving against traffic along International Airport Road.

The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, Zapania was knocked down from the bridge and fell into a canal.

Zapania was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre, where he was attended to and discharged.

He, however, sustained a fracture on his left hand.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, said the suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count charge: driving against traffic, resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence, assaulting a police officer and attempted murder.

Oduyoye said: “The suspect was not allowed to take a plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this.

“He would therefore be charged separately at the high court at a later date.

“The reckless driver, however, pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till March 26, 2021, for continuation of the trial.

“He was remanded in Badagry prison with no bail condition attached.”

Oduyoye enjoined Lagos motorists to always abide by the traffic law or else those caught would be made to face the consequences of the full wrath of the Law.