Driver arraigned for allegedly stealing employer’s ATM card, withdrawing N750,000

A driver, Sunday Tanko, on Thursday appeared before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of his employer’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and N750, 000.

The 34-year-old driver, who resides at Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, is facing a one count charge of stealing.

Tanko, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from January 23 to March 18.

According to him, the defendant stole the ATM card belonging to Innocent Gabriel, withdrew N200,000 cash and transferred N550,000 to his brother’s account.

Leo said that the complainant (Gabriel) received debit alerts from his bank after the second transaction and rushed to the bank to lodge a complaint.

He said that the defendant, who was arrested during police investigations, confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until June 21 for hearing.