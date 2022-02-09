Driver arraigned for allegedly crushing two to death

A 37-year-old driver, Ibrahim Lawal, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of two persons.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate O.A. Layinka, on a two-count charge of reckless driving and causing death.

Lawal, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 8, 2020 at Odo-Eran, Ogba, Lagos State.

Ihiehie said that the defendant, who was the driver in charge of a Volkswagen bus with registration number: AGL 388XQ, drove dangerously on the public highway and caused the death of two persons.

He said: “The defendant drove his vehicle in a reckless manner and crushed two pedestrians, Mr. Solomon Olajorin, 35, and a 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

“He also caused severe injuries to Mrs. Maria Olajorin.

“The defendant was eventually arrested.”

The offences violate section 52 of the Road Transport Reform Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 8 for mention.