A 45-year-old driver, Oladele Oladepo, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged reckless driving that led to the death of a pedestrian.

Oladepo, whose address was not provided, was charged with driving against traffic, reckless driving, driving without a valid driving licence and manslaughter.

The prosecution, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 9 along Ile-Ile Bus Stop, Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant drove a bus against traffic and in a dangerous manner and hit a 20-year-old pedestrian, Onyeoma Ugwuoke.

He added that the defendant had no valid driving licence.

The prosecutor also alleged that Onyeoma died before he could be rushed to a hospital.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 50(1), 51(1) and 52 of the Lagos State Road Traffic Law, 2018.

Oladepo, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, O.A. Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of one million with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant and the other a relative of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 26 for mention.