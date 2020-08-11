RelatedPosts No Content Available

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday remanded a commercial bus driver, Babatunde Ogunlade, in the State Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly attempting to kidnap his 13 passengers.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Ogunlade, ordered that the case file be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Idowu adjourned the case till September 30 for mention.

Ogunlade, 38, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to kidnap.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sanwo Bamise, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on August 4 at 11:30am at Aba-Odo area of Ibadan.

Bamise alleged that the defendant attempted to kidnap Ayodele Muibat Rukayat Sulaimon, Halimat Ayodele, Funmilayo Ogundayomi, Wasilat Adewale, Muminat Balogun, Ajayi Mary and Kasali Adekola.

Others, he said, were Ayodele Tolani, Omolola Olaogun, Ayodele Lekan, Bose Raji and Taofeek Ayinde.

He said the defendant, who drove a Toyota Hiace Bus marked SMK 255 XX, diverted his vehicle to Oyo Road instead of the Lagos destination of the passengers without their consent.

Bamise said the offences contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 5 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law, 2016.