A 54-year-old driver, Chukwuemeka Mbaduga, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief magistrates’ court in Lagos over alleged attempt to steal his employer’s Toyota Sienna car and forging its documents.

Mbaduga, a resident of Yaba area of Lagos, is facing two counts of attempt to commit felony and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, 2020, at a vehicle document registration office in Lagos.

According to her, the defendant, who was a driver to the complainant, Ngozi Chukwubogu, forged his employer’s Toyota Sienna car documents in his name.

She said that the defendant attempted to steal the car, with Registration Number: LSD 190 YA, valued at N3.2million after he had forged the documents.

Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant was arrested while trying to drive the car out when he was not supposed to, and the forged documents were later discovered on him.

The offences contravenes Sections 363 (a) and 406 of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 365 prescribes three years imprisonment for the offence of forgery while Section 406 provides seven years for attempt to commit felony.

Chief Magistrate L.Y. Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He further directed that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, and both sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Balogun adjourned the case until January 13 for mention.