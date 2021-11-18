Driver, 47, docked for alleged damage of N15m trailer

A 47-year-old driver, Friday Omiko, who allegedly damaged and abandoned his employer’s trailer worth N15 million, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Emiko, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and willful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendant willfully damaged the trailer with Reg. No. SMK208XW.

He said that the trailer belonged to GPC Energy Logistics.

Raji submitted that the defendant loaded the truck with woods that it did not have the capacity to carry, without the company’s consent.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others at large, on Sept. 17 at 7.00 p.m. in Ikeja.

“The defendant said the trailer lost balance and fell.

“He unlawfully abandoned the truck which was vandalised beyond repair, and absconded to an unknown location,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, O.I. Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences violated Sections 339, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 14 for mention.