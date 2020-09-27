Eight members of a dreaded cult group, Black Axe, also known as Aiye, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while mourning one of their members who died recently.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the cult members were nabbed on September 24, 2020.

Oyeyemi said the cultists were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Police Station where a 16-year-old boy, Onome Iduru, was rushed to after he was shot in the stomach by the cultists, who were in procession in honour of their departed colleague.

The cultists after shooting the victim, dispossessed him of his phone and also went ahead to unleash terror on the community.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Suleiman Baba, led his men to the scene, where eight male members of the violent group, namely: Olatunji Opeyemi, 26; Ayuba Oduola 25; Sobowale Abiodun, 28; Sobowale Sunday, 25; Adelowo Olalekan, 32; Kareem Lanre, 21; Emmanuel Adebisi, 21; and Tobiloba Wasiu, 20, were arrested after serious encounter with the policemen.

A banner designed with the group’s insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them, while the injured victim was taken to Oladayo hospital for medical attention.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Ajogun warned that any group or individual who engages in any activity capable of undermining the peace of the state will be dealt with in a very decisive manner.

He appealed to parents to warm their wards not to be part of any unlawful society as the results may be catastrophic.