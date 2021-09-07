Draw sets tone for 2020/2021 NNL Super 8 play-offs in Enugu

The 2020/2021 Nigeria National League Super 8 play-offs’ draw on Monday in Enugu set the tone for the competition billed to start on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

At the draw, the eight teams for the play-offs were paired into two groups of Southern and Northern Conferences.

The Northern Conference comprises Gombe United, DMD FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

The Southern Conference has Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, Ekiti United FC of Ado-Ekiti, Remo Stars of Sagamu and Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that following the draw, match day one action will see Gombe United taking on El-Kanemi Warriors by 1pm.

Other fixtures of the day will see Bendel Insurance facing Shooting Stars by 3pm, while DMD FC will battle Niger Tornadoes by 5pm.

The last match of the day is between Ekiti United and Remo Stars from 7pm.

Speaking earlier at the draw, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, assured the participating teams of safety before, during and after the tournament.

Nzekwe said: “I want to assure you on behalf of the state governor and the people of the state that your stay in the state will be colourful and one not to be forgotten in a hurry.

“We will make this tournament a successful one that is worthy of emulation by other states in the future.”

Speaking also, the NNL Board Chairman, Obinna Ogba, advised the teams to play by the rules and regulations guiding football.

Ogba urged the match officials and other stakeholders to be fair in their judgment so that the best teams would qualify for promotion into the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

“We thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for hosting the Super 8 in spite of the economic meltdown in the country,” he said.

NAN reports that four of the participating teams will qualify for the 2021/2022 NPFL.

