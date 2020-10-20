A mild drama ensued outside a Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan, Oyo State when a marabout, Alhaji Azeez Busari, seeking divorce ran into court alleging that his estranged wife, Kaosara, brought some people to beat him up.

Earlier, Busari prayed the court to dissolve his four-year-old union with Kaosara alleging she was an “unrepentant hooligan”.

The President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje, had pleaded with the couple to exercise patience and advised them to produce their family members in court on November 2 for judgment.

No sooner has he discharged the couple, there was a violent uproar outside the court and Agbaje invited them back in.

Busari told the court that Kaosara appeared with some and they beat him up.

Abgaje consequently invited police officers from the Mapo Police Station to interrogate the parties with a view to bringing the culprits who attacked Busari.

Earlier, Busari also alleged that his estranged wife was planning to kill his old father.

”Kaosara displayed the stuff she was made of when she destroyed my furniture with a cutlass and challenged me to a fight,” he alleged.

After consenting to the suit, Kaosara denied most of the allegations leveled against her and instead said that her husband was a womaniser.

She said: “Before I married my husband, he lied that he had just one wife.

“However, his first wife soon informed me that I was the sixth wife and that he had previously sent four packing.

“Azeez married two more after me and he charmed all the women who left his home such that no man would ever woo them again.”