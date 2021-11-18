Drama as truck conveying alcohol falls near Hisbah Office

There was mild drama in Kano when a Hilux truck conveying alcohol fell inside a ditch close to the Hisbah Office in Kumbotso Local Government area of the State.

Daily Trust gathered that the truck driver sustained injuries in the incident, which happened on Tuesday evening.

Residents, who went to rescue occupants of the truck, were the first to discover that it was carrying alcoholic drinks.

Hisbah has already packed the broken bottles as well as other crates of the alcohol.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, Kano State Hisbah Board, through its spokesperson, Ibrahim Lawan Fagge, said its operatives were at the scene.

According to Fagge: “Our operatives in that Local Government have been targeting the truck movement for long, until that fateful day that it had lone accident close to our office.

“Our findings have so far discovered that the Hilux driver has been using the truck, camouflaging as a security vehicle, to convey the alcohol.

“So far, we have seized the vehicle, packed all the bottles to our headquarters at Sharada.”

Selling and transporting of alcoholic drinks is forbidden in Kano.

Hisbah operatives are empowered to arrest and confiscate any of such products.

Last year, Hisbah said it destroyed about two million bottles of alcohol and other intoxicants across the state.

Daily Trust.