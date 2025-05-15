Drama as gunmen seize ransom bearers, demand fresh N30m 

In a dramatic turn of events, kidnappers, who abducted Nelson Adepoyigi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Ose council area of Ondo State, have detained the ransom bearers.

The kidnappers have reportedly demanded for fresh N30 million to release the three captives.

According to reports, the two ransom bearers, identified as Bayode Loco and Isimeri, who took the N5 million and some food items to the abductors have been detained

Adepoyigi, who was a ward chairman in Ose council area of the state was abducted from his home at about 10 pm on Monday in lfon town.

The abductors reportedly pounced on the victim and beat him with sticks before whisking him away.

It was learnt that his wife, who heard his cries for help, rushed out of the building to discover that the gunmen had abducted the victim.

According to Vanguard, the abductors who had earlier reduced their initial demand from N100 million to N5 million alongside food supplies, now made a fresh demand of N30 million to secure the release of the three captives.

A party chieftain told newsmen that “Those who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, were held by the same kidnappers.

”They have now turned around to demand a fresh N30 million before they can release all three of them.”

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of local government , Hon. Kolapo Ojo, said that the abductors initially agreed to reduce the ransom to N5 million and the provision of some food items

Oja, however, expressed concern over the turn of events and appealed for calm adding that the security agencies are on top of the situation.

