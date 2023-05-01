Dr Yemi Kale, Ogunmola, others to speak at Ecobank webinar on growing income

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrangements to host a consumer-focused income management webinar with the theme, “Maximizing your income: the power of diversification” for public and private sector employees as well as entrepreneurs in Nigeria being part of activities to commemorate the Workers Day.

The webinar, slated for Friday, 5th May 2023 by 11am will feature a carefully selected panel of speakers. The keynote speaker is Dr.Yemi Kale, Partner and Chief Economist, KPMG Nigeria. He is a former Statistician General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Other speakers include Oluyemisi Ogunmola, Managing Director, EDC Fund Management Limited; Victor Yalokwu, Head, Personal Banking, Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria Limited. Members of the public are expected to join the virtual webinar by registering on https://forms.office.com/r/HHJfF3V7YP

Speaking ahead of the event, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the webinar will focus on practical financial planning insights on maximizing income and how customers and members of the public can key in as they go through their financial lifecycle. “I’m impressed with the caliber of speakers selected for this webinar. They are quite experienced and subject matter specialists. I believe they will do justice to the theme. The keynote speaker, Dr. Yemi Kale, a former Statistician General of NBS and now Chief Economist at KPMG Nigeria is well known and versed on the subject matter. He will be joined by business experts from our Consumer banking team, as well as EDC, the bespoke investment arm of the Ecobank.”

She noted that the webinar is a further proof of the bank’s commitment to the financial well-being of her customers, and so, urged the bank’s customers as well as non-customers to register and participate fully in the webinar, assuring them that the learning points would greatly impact their lives and businesses.

According to her, “In the face of current realities, people are generally seeking best ways to manage and grow their resources. This webinar presents an opportunity for us as a bank that cares and proactive enough, to facilitate a discussion on how to grow and maximise income. We will also expound on the benefits of income diversification. We have assembled subject matter specialists such as Dr. Kale, a former NBS Statistician General to share their expertise and experience. It is important to note that this webinar is not limited to our customers. It is for all. They will all find it most rewarding and impactful. You can register via https://forms.office.com/r/HHJfF3V7YP

Further, Demola-Adeniyi explained that the webinar is targeted at individuals, salary earners, small businesses, self-employed and other interested stakeholders, adding that it will also provide a guide to investment in key sectors and the bank’s offerings to help customers get the best out of today’s financial landscape.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading private pan-African banking group. Ecobank Nigeria offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to its Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking clients at over 200 branches and 50,000 Xpress Point agency locations in Nigeria.

The Ecobank Group was established in 1985 to drive financial integration and socio-economic development in Africa. With a presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries as well as in France, the UK, UAE and China, we have unrivalled expertise and experience across Africa. The Ecobank pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment across Africa and beyond.