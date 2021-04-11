Handsome preacher and General Overseer of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, Dr. Chris Okafor, added another year on April 4, 2021 and in an unprecedented style, he celebrated it with his entire congregation on Easter Monday.

Held inside the beautifully decorated marque recently acquired by the ever rising ministry, The Oracle, like he is fondly called, feted all his church members and some of his high profile guests like Bishop Isaac Idahosa, Prophet Anene Nwachukwu, Pastor Anthoni Okoh, Apostle Psalm Okpe and Apostle Harrison Bayagbon.

Different kinds of food and non alcoholic drinks were in abundance.

And in an atmosphere of joy and happiness, everyone celebrated, thanking their senior pastor for his generosity and also praying for long life for him, more prosperity and anointing.

Commenting briefly on why he adopted that modus operandi to celebrate the milestone age, Dr. Okafor said: “It couldn’t have been any other way.

“I mean, those are the closest people to me, my family and my everything.

“It wouldn’t have been proper to insulate them from the celebration and yet continue to be their spiritual head.

“They have been with me every step of the way, and the only way to at least show a little appreciation, other than my constant prayers and intercession for them, was to eat and drink with them on my special day.”

Still on the birthday celebration, some members who were battling different challenges were also supported both financially and otherwise.

According to Dr. Okafor, this was in response to the Biblical admonition to always be our brother’s keeper.

He said: “There’s actually nothing I have done that is so special as a Christian.

“No celebration would have been worth it without touching the lives of other people.

“Even our Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, while He was here, went about feeding people, healing the sick and leaving all those He met and encountered with a permanent smile.

“If you read the Bible, you will see it well documented there.”

On his prayer at 40, he said it was for the Lord to continue to uphold him, manifest more in the lives of his members, increase his anointing and above all continue to use him to “depopulate the kingdom of darkness”.

Okafor added that he desires very strongly to touch and affect more lives with his philanthropy.

He said: “After all, what is life without reaching out to others, especially the less privileged, by way of lessening their burdens and getting them to smile again?”

The fun filled birthday celebration was anchored by Acapella, alongside Praise Machine, Okon Lagos, Eben and a couple of other gifted musicians, both established and upcoming ones.