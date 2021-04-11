History was made on April 4, 2021 by Dr. Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, with headquarters in Ojodu, Lagos.

The firebrand minister of the gospel unveiled his eight new books!

The event, which was witnessed by fellow preachers, family and church members, coincided with his birthday celebration.

Among the books unveiled at the colourful ceremony were: Winning By The Spirit, Dimension Of The Spirit, Bloodline Patterns, Practical Steps To Prosperity And Deliverance, Prayer Classic and Activating And Enforcing The Prophetic.

All the books are rich in spiritual and life lessons and deserve a place in every serious library.

Speaking on how he was able to write all the eight books despite his busy schedule, Dr. Okafor said: “It’s all about priority and planning.

“I read everyday for a minimum of two hours.

“I also write unfailingly everyday.”

On why everybody should endeavour to get copies of the books, Okafor said: he said: “Reading makes a man….

“The more you read, the more you learn and also earn….

“Moreover, those that read will continue to be ahead of those who don’t….

“Therefore, the advantages are innumerable and I’m encouraging you to join the knowledge gang instead of wasting your time and life with the ignorant ones.”

All the books, alongside his old ones, are available in bookshops throughout the country.

They can also be purchased from the church’s Osofisan Street headquarters in Ojodu, Lagos.

Though Dr. Okafor has so far written 17 books, he said: “More books are still coming….

“More books are on the way and in the offing….

“But one after the other, we shall be releasing and unveiling them….”