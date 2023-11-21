Dr. Diaso’s death: NMA speaks on suspected stalling of probe

The Nigerian Medical Association said investigation into the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso inside an elevator at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos has not been swept under the carpet.

Secretary, NMA, Lagos State branch, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Recall that Diaso, a medical house officer with the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, died on August 1, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained when she was in an elevator that crashed in the staff quarters of the hospital.

Ajibowo, who spoke with NAN on Tuesday, said that investigation was still ongoing in the case, stressing that the NMA would ensure justice was served to avert future occurrence.

He said that last week, the association met the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on the case and other issues affecting the state’s healthcare system.

“We await the outcome of the investigations as it will determine our next steps or action,” Ajibowo said.

According to him, activities have since resumed at the hospital as the welfare of patients remains foremost.

Diaso’s death angered her colleagues, who staged a peaceful protest on August 2, 2023 at the hospital.

The protest then disrupted clinical services there.

ALSO READ:

I only beat my wife to correct her, man tells court

DHQ speaks on reported death of Chief of Defence Staff

Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces ninth annual Together4ALimb Walk

The NMA, on August 2, directed medical doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to embark on an indefinite strike over the death of Diaso.

The NMA also directed all doctors in all the other government hospitals in the state to scale down activities as a mark of respect for their dead colleague.

Then, the state’s hospitals allowed only emergency services to be rendered for five days at the other hospitals.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the death of Diaso as devastating.

He said his administration had set up a panel to investigate the tragedy in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Following the recommendation by the panel, Sanwo-Olu, on August 6, ordered the suspension of the General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency, Adenike Adekanbi.

The suspension was due to LASIAMA’s failure to effectively oversee the activities of the facility management company in charge of the house officers’ quarters of the hospital.

The government also sacked and blacklisted the facility managers, while the installation and maintenance contractors were handed to the police for further investigation and likely prosecution, if found culpable.

END.