Dr. Bolaji, Gail Legacy Project: Trailblazer in energy transformation

In the landscape of Nigeria’s energy sector, where innovation must meet national need, Dr. Lukman Akande Bolaji stands out as a visionary leader charting a transformative path. As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gasoline Associates International Limited (GAIL), Dr. Bolaji is pioneering one of the most ambitious private-sector-led refinery projects in Nigeria: GAIL Legacy Project, strategically located in Ipokia, Ogun State.

This legacy initiative is not just about industrialisation. It’s a bold vision to catalyse economic development, job creation, and energy independence for Nigeria and beyond.

A Vision Rooted in Excellence

Dr. Bolaji is a seasoned technocrat and entrepreneur with over 25 years of diverse professional experience spanning information technology, banking, energy, academia, and international business consulting. A man of many firsts, he holds fellowships and memberships in multiple globally recognised institutions, including the Institute of Internal Auditors, Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria Institute of Management, Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK), and Chartered Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (Nigeria).

With such a robust intellectual and professional background, Dr. Bolaji brings unmatched technical insight and leadership acumen to GAIL’s operations, ensuring the company is firmly rooted in international best practices while remaining passionately committed to local relevance.

The GAIL Legacy Project: A Bold Step Toward Energy Sovereignty

GAIL’s flagship refinery and petrochemical complex in Ipokia is designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of crude oil expandable to 450, 000 barrels per day. The facility will produce a full slate of refined products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Jet Fuel (ATK), and petrochemical derivatives for both domestic consumption and export.

But beyond statistics and figures, the GAIL Legacy Project represents a deeper calling: To reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imported fuel, unlock economic opportunities for host communities, and reinforce Ogun State’s position as a frontier for industrial innovation.

It is not surprising that the project is drawing attention from both local and international stakeholders, including the WOFBI Alumni Association, whose mission of promoting transformational leadership and national development resonates deeply with the ethos of Dr. Bolaji’s work.

Leadership with Global Perspective

With operational footprints in Nigeria, China, and the United States, Dr. Bolaji brings a global perspective to every endeavour he undertakes. His experience as a former Director and Person of Significant Control (PSC) at Gasoline Associates International UK Limited further reflects his commitment to bridging international capital and local opportunities.

His leadership style combines strategic foresight with grassroots engagement, ensuring that the communities surrounding the Ipokia project are not just spectators, but beneficiaries of the development unfolding in their midst.

A Man of Faith, Purpose, and Legacy

What makes Dr. Bolaji’s story particularly inspiring is not just the scale of his achievements, but the values that underpin them: Faith, integrity, and a deep sense of purpose. In an era where public trust in private ventures can be fragile, Dr. Bolaji represents a refreshing example of leadership rooted in vision, accountability, and social impact.

His involvement with the Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce, where he served as President of the Ogun State Chapter and later as a national director, reinforces his commitment to partnerships that foster economic diplomacy and sustainable development.

A Legacy Worth Telling

As the WOFBI Alumni Association prepares to spotlight GAIL’s Legacy Project in this edition of Universal Truth Magazine, it does so with great enthusiasm and conviction. We believe that showcasing stories like Dr. Bolaji’s not only honours excellence but inspires others to dream, build, and lead with purpose.

In Dr. Lukman Akande Bolaji, Nigeria has a son who is not just refining oil, but refining hope, transforming a vision into a legacy that future generations will celebrate.

. This piece was written by Pastor Olawale (Wale-Rich) Oladunjoye, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of WOFBI Alumni Association.

