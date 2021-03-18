The Department of Petroleum Resources, Osogbo field office, on Thursday sealed 10 filling stations in the state for under-dispensing and operating without a valid licence.

Segun Ogunnubi, the DPR Operations Controller, Osogbo, said this after a routine surveillance of the department to filling stations in Osogbo and Ile-Ife.

Ogunnubi said the essence of the surveillance was to sensitise the public that the pump price of petroleum as approved by the Federal Government had not changed.

The Controller said surveillance was part of the core mandates of DPR to ensure that the masses were not cheated by petroleum marketers.

He explained that the routine exercise of the agency was meant to ensure compliance with the approved pump price and safety standards in filling stations.

“We can all see that the price of fuel is getting erratic and that is why we are out to tell people that the government approved pump price of petrol remains the same.

“We want to ensure that every filling station in the state adheres strictly to the official price of between N162 and N165 per litre.

“N165 should be the maximum price for which both Independent and Major dealers sell the product,” Ogunnubi said.

The DPR boss said the affected 10 filling stations were sealed for under-dispensing the product, violation of safety procedures and for operating without a valid or expired licence.

Ogunnubi assured that the surveillance operations would be sustained to check dealers and protect the masses.

He also appealed to the general public to always report sharp practices by petroleum marketers at the DPR office in Osogbo for appropriate action.