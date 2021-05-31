Following the expiration of deadline given to all petroleum marketers by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) within when to register their retail outlets into its e-Station platform, Abia State Field Office of DPR has advised petroleum marketers in the state to cue into the platform or risk not having their operational licence renewed.

Recall that the DPR Field Office in Umuahia held a sensitisation programme for independent petroleum marketers in February 2021 ahead of the introduction of E-Station platform which would account for the distribution and movement of petroleum products. Marketers were asked to register in the portal before the end of April, 2021 or risk being sanctioned.

Engineer Emmanuel Okoro, the Operation Controller DPR Umuahia Field Office, said the e-Station was introduced to enable the DPR to provide statistical information on the inventory and distribution of products from the depots to retail outlets all over the country, for planning and research purposes.

He disclosed that part of the sanctions that await any petroleum marketer include the non-renewal of operational licence which would bar the erring marketer from lifting petroleum products from any depot in the country.

“It is now a prerequisite for the renewal of Licence to Operate (LTO) a retail outlet. The licence is a requirement for lifting petroleum products”, he said.

He pointed out that the price of premium motor spirit (fuel) has remained in range of (N162-165).

“No increase has been made as regarding the price of fuel. The major marketers have always maintained the price band. It is the Independent marketers that sometimes sell above the pump price, but through our surveillance operations, we are getting them to comply and sell within the price range. We have had to sanction those that fail to comply accordingly.”