Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources says Nigeria’s target of 40 billion barrels oil condensate reserve by 2025 is realistic and achievable.

He says this is so, with the policies and programmes being implemented by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Auwalu spoke on Saturday at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Abuja Section 199 Independence Day Virtual Lecture.

He said Nigeria was also planning to increase its gas reserve to 210TCF by 2025 and 220TCF by 2030.

Auwalu said Nigeria’s vast human and natural resources put it in a vantage position as Africa’s largest economy.

“Nigeria is positioned to optimally develop its oil and gas resources for the benefit of stakeholders who are the ordinary Nigerians.

“Reforms in the oil and gas sector are geared toward realising government’s aspirations.

“Government’s target to increase our oil condensates and gas reserves by 2025 is realistic and achievable with the programmes and policies being put in place,” he said.

The DPR chief said that Nigeria’s oil reserve had stagnated for over 17 years at 37 billion barrels.

He said this was because the country chose to give opportunities to more indigenous companies to participate in the oil and gas sector.

Auwalu said this led to the emergence of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, which are wholly owned by Nigerians and could compete today with International Oil Companies.

According to him, over $40 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been attracted to the petroleum sector within the last 10 years, as Nigeria remains a destination of choice for investors.

He said that the sector could surpass its 10 per cent contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product by driving in-country value addition and investments.

Auwalu listed the strategies being deployed by the government to include ongoing bid rounds for marginal oil fields, construction of gas pipelines across the country as well as refineries and petrochemical development.