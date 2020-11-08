Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, has been elected as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) .

Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, in a statement on Sunday said Auwalu bagged the fellowship at the 2020 virtual conference of the society which held on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

According to him, the award was in recognition of Auwalu as a thoroughbred professional who had continued to be a game changer in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The statement said, “Auwalu attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria where he bagged a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering.

“He proceeded to Bayero University, Kano, where he earned a post graduate degree in Management.

“His quest for knowledge took him further to Norway and U.S. where he acquired diploma certificates in risk assessment and petroleum policy and management at PETRAD and offshore technology from Petroskills respectively”.

According to the statement, Auwalu has continued to shift the paradigm in the oil and gas industry regulatory space, by developing initiatives and putting in place strategies.

It said the move had refocused the DPR as a business enabler and opportunity house for investors and stakeholders.