DPO, two policemen, five women, children killed in Benue

The Divisional Police Officer of Naka Police State in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Mamud Abubakar, has been shot dead by suspected herdsmen.

This development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, on Tuesday.

Further information had it that two other police operatives, two children and three women were killed in attacks on other communities in the area.

Anene said Naka Police Division received information on Tuesday afternoon that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka Road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

She added: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP. Mamud Abubakar mobilized a team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress these hoodlum and rescue people that were held at the road.

“However, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Naka where he was eventually confirmed dead.”