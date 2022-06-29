DPO queried, policemen detained for allegedly torturing woman in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has said the Divisional Police Officer of Adeeke Division in Iwo, Chief Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ige, has been queried over the alleged maltreatment of a woman, Blessing Mba.

The Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, also confirmed the detention of some policemen over the allegation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had ordered that policemen in the division who were accused of brutalising the woman be detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Osogbo.

She said: “The woman involved was invited.

“The police located her house and when summoned, she requested to enter her house to dress up.

“The police waited for about an hour after which they didn’t see her come out of the house; they were forced to enter the house to check her, but she was nowhere to be found.

“She was suspected to have escaped from the backyard and immediately switched off her phone since then.

“I collected her number and called her severally; her number hasn’t been going through since yesterday till now.

“We were in the office with the CP till 11pm yesterday night (Monday) looking for any possible way to locate the woman.

“Notwithstanding, the CP has ordered the policemen involved to be detained at the State CID, while the DPO, CSP Adekunle Ige, was told to report to the CP’s office this morning.

“The DPO has been issued an official query.”

According to available information, Mba was reportedly tortured when she went to the station to search for her 15-year-old son, Friday, who was detained by the police.

She was accused of plotting to drop a sacrifice at the station.