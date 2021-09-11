DPO loses service pistol after sex inside his office, redeployed

A Divisional Police Office under the Lagos State Police command, Chief Superintendent of Police Adegoke Atilade, has been redeployed by the State Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu.

The redeployment came amid report the DPO lost his service pistol after having sex with a lady in his office.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the decision to redeploy Atilade by Odumosu followed a report by The PUNCH.

Ajisebutu said: “This is to inform the general public that the Lagos State Police Command is not oblivious of the reported case of theft of service pistol against one Jenifer Madueke ‘f’ and the allegation of sex in the office against DPO Denton Police Division, CSP Adegoke Atilade as published on page 4 and 5 of today’s edition of the Punch.

“In the interest of fairness and justice, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation into the case.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that appropriate actions will be taken against any one found culpable at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation such that at the end, justice would have been served.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for diligent and unbiased investigation.”