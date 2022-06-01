Dozens feared kidnapped as Boko Haram waylays vehicles in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Ansaru and Boko Haram terror groups have reportedly kidnapped dozens of travelers in Kaduna.

They were said to have waylaid a convoy of vehicles with security escorts along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and razed eight vehicles ablaze

An association, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance stated the Tuesday morning attack was the fourth in series.

They alleged the terrorists had in the last four days laid siege of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway, killing and kidnapping travellers.

Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige could not immediately confirm the incident when contacted.

He said: “I will contact the Area Commander in charge of the area and get back to you please”

In a statement confirming the Tuesday attack, Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari said, the incident happened between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa.

According to Nagwari: “It is evidently, clear, that, unholy marriage of bandits and Ansaru ( Boko Haram) have declared a total war on our people, yet the political will by the authorities to honour their oaths of office to protect Lives and Property of our citizens remains a mirage.

“Today 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and prey on unspecified number of people that were abducted into the bush.

“In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounded many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concerned on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and Children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.

“While politicians are engaged on their mission to clinch power comes Twenty-twenty-three, none of the gladiators seeking for elections has any agenda of emancipating our people from the bondage of terrorists and miscreants. Moreso, none of this politicians deem it fit to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations.

“We had always appreciate efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtailed the precarious Insecurity bedeviling Birnin-Gwari general area. But, our people has reach a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect traveling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.”