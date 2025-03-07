Doyin Okupe dies at 72

Former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe has passed away at the age of 72.

According to reports, Okupe had been critically ill in recent times leading to a deterioration of his health.

Okupe was hospitalized in 2023 with prostate cancer and was flown to Israel for treatment.

He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer 16 years ago and later developed sarcoma in his right shoulder.

There was uncertainty on Friday morning over Okupe’s health.

Sources close to the family said the former Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council was in a critical condition.

However, Okupe’s political associates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had passed away.

Also, an official of Ogun State government also confirmed that the former presidential spokesperson had passed on.

According to one of the sources, Okupe had been critically ill for a few weeks before having a surgery in an undisclosed hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, his family had yet to confirm or deny rumours of his death.

More details later…

